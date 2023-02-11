Friday’s high school basketball scores & highlights, Feb. 10th

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores and highlights from Friday:

Jefferson District Tournament Semifinals

BOYS

Albemarle 78, Charlottesville 49

Western Albemarle 68, Fluvanna 57

-------------

St. Anne’s Belfield 89, Fork Union Military 36

William Monroe 59, Brentsville 43

GIRLS

Jefferson DIstrict Tournament Semifinals

Western Albemarle 38, Fluvanna 32

Louisa County 56, Charlottesville 45

----

Rappahannock 51, Madison County 47

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.