Friday’s high school basketball scores & highlights, Feb. 10th
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores and highlights from Friday:
Jefferson District Tournament Semifinals
BOYS
Albemarle 78, Charlottesville 49
Western Albemarle 68, Fluvanna 57
-------------
St. Anne’s Belfield 89, Fork Union Military 36
William Monroe 59, Brentsville 43
GIRLS
Jefferson DIstrict Tournament Semifinals
Western Albemarle 38, Fluvanna 32
Louisa County 56, Charlottesville 45
----
Rappahannock 51, Madison County 47
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.