Friday’s high school basketball scores & highlights, Feb. 10th

Albemarle beats CHS
Albemarle beats CHS(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores and highlights from Friday:

Jefferson District Tournament Semifinals

BOYS

Albemarle 78, Charlottesville 49

Western Albemarle 68, Fluvanna 57

-------------

St. Anne’s Belfield 89, Fork Union Military 36

William Monroe 59, Brentsville 43

GIRLS

Jefferson DIstrict Tournament Semifinals

Western Albemarle 38, Fluvanna 32

Louisa County 56, Charlottesville 45

----

Rappahannock 51, Madison County 47

