Charlottesville tattoo shop raising money for Lyme Warrior

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - OM Tattoo & Massage hosted its annual Ink to End Lyme event Saturday, February 11.

This international event is through the Lyme Warrior with Valentine’s Day and self-love themed designs.

Rin Nelson, the receptionist at OM, says her godfather has Lyme disease.

“A couple of our members here have family members and friends that are also affected by the disease, and we’re just here to help support and really create awareness of it,” Nelson said.

Ten percent of Saturday’s totals are going to the Lyme Warrior.

