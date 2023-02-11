Advertise With Us
Charlottesville church showing Repairing The World: Stories from the Tree of Life

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville church is offering a free screening of Repairing The World: Stories from the Tree of Life Saturday, February 11.

The documentary was shown at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church. The showcases the community of Pittsburgh in the years following the attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Filmmaker Patrice O’Neil says it was the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.

“The story is ultimately, incredibly inspiring and hopeful because the people of Pittsburgh joined together to stand up in response to hate, but more vitally to think about how they could prevent it together,” O’Neil said.

The Charlottesville Clergy Collective and Congregation Beth Israel help to sponsor the event.

