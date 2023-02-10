Advertise With Us
Pentagon shoots down unknown object flying in U.S. airspace

The White House reports the Pentagon downed an unknown object flying in US airspace within the...
The White House reports the Pentagon downed an unknown object flying in US airspace within the last hour off the Alaska coastline.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon shot down an unknown object flying in U.S. airspace off the coast of Alaska on Friday, White House officials said.

The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, said John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesman.

Kirby said that President Joe Biden ordered the military to down the object, which he described as roughly the size of a small car. No other details about what it was were immediately provided.

The object fell into U.S. waters. The development comes after the U.S. shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Saturday. Officials are still recovering debris from that object, shot down off the coast of South Carolina.

