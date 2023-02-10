Virginia Film Festival launching year-round series

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Film Festival is launching its 2023 year-round film series.

The series will include a partnership with the UVA Miller Center, as well as the return of its Violet Crown series.

The series starts February 28.

“We’re a festival of and for the community, and we want to have films and topics and conversations that are relevant,” VFF Senior Programmer Ilya Tovbis said.

The festival will be announcing more shows soon.

