Still Breezy and Mild Friday. Weekend Chills Down. Watching Sunday for Wintry Mix and Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gradual clearing tonight and still breezy into Friday, as a cold front crosses the region. Temperatures will still remain mild Friday, but cooler than Thursday. Much cooler, but more seasonable temperatures and dry Saturday. A developing storm to our south across the Carolinas will spread precipitation northward for Super Bowl Sunday. Temperatures early Sunday morning, near or just above freezing, with the precipitation arriving. So potential early wintry mix and or snow, going over to chilly rain, but could end as some wintry precipitation. Temperatures Sunday only in the 30s to around 40. Currently, the Ble Ridge Mountains and Valley, would have a better opportunity to see some snow and or ice accumulation. We will continue to monitor the model trends on this storm. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Gradual clearing, still breezy. Lows 45-50.

Friday: Sun and clouds, mild and still breezy. Highs upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows mid 30s.

Saturday: Variable clouds and cooler, more seasonable. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Lows low 30s.

Sunday: Morning wintry mix and or snow, then chilly rain. Rain may end as mix or snow. Highs upper 30s to around 40. Lows low 30s.

Monday: Turning mostly sunny, milder. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows low 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, milder. Highs low 60s. Lows upper 40s to near 50.

Thursday: Cloudy, mild, showers. Highs low 60s.

