Report: Thomas Jefferson Foundation acquires Jefferson Vineyards

Jefferson Vineyards (FILE)
Jefferson Vineyards (FILE)(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Foundation is buying back a corner of the estate that was gifted away nearly 250 years ago.

The foundation has acquired Jefferson Vineyards for nearly $12 million.

According to the Daily Progress, the foundation has not released future plans for the property and has no intentions of making changes to staff at the vineyard.

