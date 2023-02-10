Report: Thomas Jefferson Foundation acquires Jefferson Vineyards

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Foundation is buying back a corner of the estate that was gifted away nearly 250 years ago.

The foundation has acquired Jefferson Vineyards for nearly $12 million.

According to the Daily Progress, the foundation has not released future plans for the property and has no intentions of making changes to staff at the vineyard.

