Mix of clouds & sun, breezy & mild

By David Rogers
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It will be a mild end to the work and school week. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. A cold front will advance across the region. While we are not expecting any rain, our wind will shift to the north. A more seasonal weekend can be expected. Rain and snow showers will develop during the day Sunday. Not much accumulation is expected, however, there may be a few icy spots before we change over to rain. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Clouds & sun, breezy & mild, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & cold, Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Rain & snow showers, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: around 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: around 60...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Periods of rain, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

