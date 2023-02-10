Mix of clouds & sun, breezy & mild

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It will be a mild end to the work and school week. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. A cold front will advance across the region. While we are not expecting any rain, our wind will shift to the north. A more seasonal weekend can be expected. Rain and snow showers will develop during the day Sunday. Not much accumulation is expected, however, there may be a few icy spots before we change over to rain. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Clouds & sun, breezy & mild, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & cold, Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Rain & snow showers, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: around 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: around 60...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Periods of rain, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.