Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Minnesota Habitat for Humanity director urges lawmakers to support affordable housing programs

By David Ade
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Advocates for affordable housing traveled to Washington, D.C. this week to push Congress for some action. Sondra Herman, the director of South Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity, was among those who made the trip.

Herman said increased federal support could make a significant difference for the work her organization does. Herman said, “it means that we can not only continue at building the capacity we are right now, but the potential to increase that capacity.”

Herman, and the hundreds of other advocates from across the country, are asking lawmakers for support and funding for:

South Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity says it helps families and individuals who need help building a home or improving an existing home. The organization said it built 142 homes for families in five Minnesota counties, and helped more than 600 individuals.

According to a housing market report from Rocket Homes, listing prices for homes in the Mankato, Minnesota area are about 10% higher than they were a year ago.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
The crash was Thursday night near the West Virginia/Virginia line, according to the Hardy...
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
Scene of a fatal accident in Greene County 2-9-2023
State police investigating fatal crash in Greene County
“There’s really nice good people here who are just down on their luck,” Kara said.
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of...
Biden to visit Poland for anniversary of Ukraine war
Jefferson Vineyards (FILE)
Report: Thomas Jefferson Foundation acquires Jefferson Vineyards
North Carolina authorities say a police dog has died unexpectedly.
‘Tragic’: 1-year-old police K-9 dies unexpectedly
The White House reports the Pentagon downed an unknown object flying in US airspace within the...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
Here's a preview of what you’ll see during the commercial breaks. (CNN, POPCORNERS, M&M,...
Super-sized Super Bowl ads you'll see Sunday