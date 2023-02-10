Mild but Breezy, Cooling into the Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Expecting a mild day but breezy day. Winds will finally taper off into this afternoon and evening, with clouds increasing into the night. A cold front will also bring colder temperatures into the weekend with northerly winds. Expecting conditions to remain dry until Sunday when we can expect a cold rain, wintry mixing, and snow mostly in upper elevations along and west of the Blue Ridge into early Monday morning. So far accumulations look very low. Check back for updates.

Today: Sun and clouds in and out, and breezy. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, dry and cooler. Highs in the lower 50′s. Lows in the lower 30′s.

Sunday: Mostly rain with a chance for some wintry mixing and snow. Very little accumulation expected so far. Highs in the lower 40′s. Lows in the lower 30′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the upper 50′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50′s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Thursday: Mild with rain showers. Highs in the upper 60′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.