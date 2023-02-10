Advertise With Us
Louisa County students mixing math with hands-on robotics

Louisa County Middle School (FILE)
Louisa County Middle School (FILE)(NBC12)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Louisa County Middle School are using robots to help put a different spin on education.

“Sitting and doing a worksheet is important at times, but it’s not as much fun as actual hands-on learning,” Rachel Green said Friday, February 10.

Green is a sixth grade teacher. She has been getting her students involved in coding and robotics, finding a new approach to math class.

“They just have different technology abilities than we ever had when we were little,” Green said. “They just jump into it.”

The students are taking taking control of Sphere-Os, maneuvering them through an obstacle course.

“They’re like, little ball robots that you can drive around,” student Alex Harman said.

“They’re recording the data that they got when they were completing,” Green said. “And then they were graphing the number of completions per minute.”

The students calculate the proportions using their math skills.

“We have a Board of Supervisors and our School Board that really works together and understands the importance of technology, and having the latest technology to get in the hands of our students,” Superintendent Doug Straley said. “Our students are having fun doing the latest and greatest, and ready for that next phase of their life.”

“That’s one of the great things about working here, specifically at the middle school: just having all of these opportunities,” Green said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

