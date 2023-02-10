Henrico native playing for Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

HIGHLAND SPRINGS, Va. (WWBT) - Super Bowl LVII is just days away, and Central Virginia will be represented on the big stage in Glendale, Arizona.

Two athletes from the region play for the Philadelphia Eagles. And one of them has the rare opportunity to make central Virginia sports history.

K’Von Wallace, 25, began his football career at Highland Springs High School under the watchful eye of coach Loren Johnson.

“He worked extremely hard academically and athletically to put himself in a position to be successful,” Johnson reminisces.

But it wasn’t always a smooth flight for Wallace. He did not meet his biological father, Kevin Wallace until he was 6 years old when he visited him in prison.

Wallace, his mother, and his sisters lived in Creighton Court, a government housing community in RVA.

“I remember back in the 10th grade, I was thinking about leaving Highland Springs and even somewhat quitting football because I really didn’t know if it was for me or not,” Wallace said.

But, with the help of his mom Roxanne Barnes, who worked two jobs to support her family, and guidance from coach Johnson, who he affectionately calls “pops,” Wallace has since soared to success.

“He just needed a little bit of a motivation to keep himself going,” Johnson says.

After winning a state title with the Springers, Wallace went on to win two national championships at Clemson in 2016 and 2018.

“To win in at state back in high school was nuts. To go win it in college was nuts,” Wallace remembers.

Highland Springs grad K'Von Wallace returns an interception during the 2019 season at Clemson. (WWBT NBC12)

But if the Eagles can pull off a win Sunday against the Chiefs, he would make central Virginia history, becoming the first-ever player from RVA to win a high school state title, college national championship and Super Bowl in the national football league.

“Very excited for him to have that opportunity to do something that no one else has done,” Johnson continues.

The road to victory continues Sunday, with Wallace hoping to fly back home to Highland Springs, adding to the hardware in the halls that raised him.

“Anything can be possible with just hard work. I don’t want to just do it for me. I want to do it for the city. Without them, there’s no me,” Wallace said.

Wallace says his mom, sisters, girlfriend and grandma will all be out in Arizona for the game.

Another Philadelphia Eagle, Anthony Harris, is a product of L.C. Bird high school and played college ball at UVA.

Other notable Virginia athletes like Kansas City’s Juan Thornhill and Philly’s Josh Sweat also put the commonwealth on the map.

