Former UVA Cavalier Ronde Barber selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Ronde Barber waves the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a Super Bowl...
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Ronde Barber waves the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a Super Bowl 37 victory celebration in Tampa, Fla., in this Monday night, Jan. 27, 2003, file photo. The Buccaneers won their first ever Super Bowl, defeating the Oakland Raiders, 48-21, Sunday in San Diego. Barber is a 2021 finalist for entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius, File)(STEVE NESIUS | AP)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former UVA football star Ronde Barber has been selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Barber becomes the fifth individual from the University of Virginia to become a football hall of famer. He played at UVA from 1994 to 1996.

Barber had 15 interceptions, including 8 in 1994, when he was named the ACC Rookie of the Year.

The defensive back played his entire 16-year career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is the only player in NFL history to have more than 40 interceptions and 25 sacks.

Barber won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2002.

