Former UVA Cavalier Ronde Barber selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former UVA football star Ronde Barber has been selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Barber becomes the fifth individual from the University of Virginia to become a football hall of famer. He played at UVA from 1994 to 1996.
Barber had 15 interceptions, including 8 in 1994, when he was named the ACC Rookie of the Year.
The defensive back played his entire 16-year career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is the only player in NFL history to have more than 40 interceptions and 25 sacks.
Barber won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2002.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.