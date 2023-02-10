Former UVA Cavalier Ronde Barber selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former UVA football star Ronde Barber has been selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Barber becomes the fifth individual from the University of Virginia to become a football hall of famer. He played at UVA from 1994 to 1996.

Barber had 15 interceptions, including 8 in 1994, when he was named the ACC Rookie of the Year.

The defensive back played his entire 16-year career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is the only player in NFL history to have more than 40 interceptions and 25 sacks.

Barber won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2002.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.