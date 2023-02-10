Fluvanna school closed Feb. 10 due to sewage leak

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Central Elementary School got an unexpected day off Friday, February 10, following a sewage leak.

Fluvanna County Public Schools met late Thursday night to discuss how to move forward with the situation.

FCPS Executive Director Don Stribling said they found a 100 foot clog in the pipes running underneath the school, which led to them discovering a break in the pipe.

The sewage leak was contained to a closet, but they still decided to shut down the school for the day due to the bathrooms being completely closed to students.

Stribling says the school should be open Monday, Feb. 13.

