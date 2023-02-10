Families decorate cookies for NICU parents and staff at UVA Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A former patient and her family are helping to spread the love at the UVA Children’s Hospital NICU.

Faith Chaudhuri is now 6 years old. She was born at 28 weeks, and spent the first 71 days of her life at the NICU.

“We were in those shoes six years ago. We know how it feels, you know, the nervousness, the frustration, the anxiety that having a baby in the NICU brings,” Alexandria Chaudhuri, Faith’s mom, said. “We wanted to just be able to, even if it’s for a short time, take their minds off things.”

The family joined others helping to decorate cookies Friday, February 10, ahead of Valentine’s Day for families and staff at the NICU.

“It’s really good to be in-person now, and to be able to connect with each of the families on one on one,” Chaudhuri said. “You’re not in it alone, there’s a community who cares about you.”

