Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Families decorate cookies for NICU parents and staff at UVA Children’s Hospital

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A former patient and her family are helping to spread the love at the UVA Children’s Hospital NICU.

Faith Chaudhuri is now 6 years old. She was born at 28 weeks, and spent the first 71 days of her life at the NICU.

“We were in those shoes six years ago. We know how it feels, you know, the nervousness, the frustration, the anxiety that having a baby in the NICU brings,” Alexandria Chaudhuri, Faith’s mom, said. “We wanted to just be able to, even if it’s for a short time, take their minds off things.”

The family joined others helping to decorate cookies Friday, February 10, ahead of Valentine’s Day for families and staff at the NICU.

“It’s really good to be in-person now, and to be able to connect with each of the families on one on one,” Chaudhuri said. “You’re not in it alone, there’s a community who cares about you.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
The crash was Thursday night near the West Virginia/Virginia line, according to the Hardy...
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
Scene of a fatal accident in Greene County 2-9-2023
State police investigating fatal crash in Greene County
“There’s really nice good people here who are just down on their luck,” Kara said.
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday

Latest News

Jefferson Vineyards (FILE)
Report: Thomas Jefferson Foundation acquires Jefferson Vineyards
The North Carolina attorney general’s office has received over a thousand coronavirus-related...
Fluvanna school closed Feb. 10 due to sewage leak
City Hall (FILE)
Councilors interview Charlottesville City Council candidates behind closed doors
Louisa County Middle School (FILE)
Louisa County students mixing math with hands-on robotics