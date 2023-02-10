Crossing guards hope speed cameras stop reckless driving near Charlottesville schools

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Drivers should think twice before speeding down Cherry Avenue or Monticello in Charlottesville.

Three new speed cameras are in the works to help crossing guards keep students safe.

Jaime Wayne has been a crossing guard on Cherry Ave. for two years. In that time she has seen a lot of reckless driving.

“They don’t listen,” Wayne said. “You just tell them , ‘Slow down,’ they curse you out. Sometimes they stop, sometimes they blow right past you.”

Wayne puts herself between students and potential disaster.

“I have to be placed in the middle, the center of the road, just so I have time to stop them or slow them down, or even just make sure the kids get across the street safely,” she said.

With the bus driver shortage plaguing Charlottesville schools, even more students are walking across intersections. That’s why a group of crossing guards approached City Council, asking for speed cameras.

Councilors unanimously approved.

“Once they see the tickets in the mail, they probably don’t think twice about speeding through here. They’re just not going do it any more,” Wayne said.

There will be three cameras outside of Buford, Johnson, and Summit.

“You need to slow down, especially when it’s time for these children to get out of school and before school. You still need to keep in mind that they might not be your kids, but they belong to somebody,” Wayne said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.