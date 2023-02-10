Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

COVID-19 tracker at Johns Hopkins shutting down

FILE - Johns Hopkins University's COVID tracker map is seen.
FILE - Johns Hopkins University's COVID tracker map is seen.(Source: Johns Hopkins University/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A prominent and influential COVID-19 tracker is shutting down next month.

On Friday, Johns Hopkins University announced it will no longer collect or report COVID-19 data.

The move is expected to start March 10.

The school’s Coronavirus Resource Center said it started the tracker to meet an urgent need at a time when governments didn’t have the capacity to collect and report COVID information.

Johns Hopkins now says U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has the most reliable COVID-19 data collection and reporting.

Most states have already scaled back the frequency of reporting COVID data.

As of January, only New York, Arkansas and Puerto Rico publish daily data for COVID cases and deaths.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
The crash was Thursday night near the West Virginia/Virginia line, according to the Hardy...
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
Scene of a fatal accident in Greene County 2-9-2023
State police investigating fatal crash in Greene County
“There’s really nice good people here who are just down on their luck,” Kara said.
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday

Latest News

The White House reports the Pentagon downed an unknown object flying in US airspace within the...
Pentagon shoots down unknown object flying in U.S. airspace
(FILE)
Families decorate cookies for NICU parents and staff at UVA Children’s Hospital
Anthony Argoe, 60, was sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife, 55-year-old Lynda...
Man gets life in prison for stabbing wife with butcher knife 14 times
Demetrius Haley was one of the former Memphis police officers involved in the death of Tyre...
1st officer in Nichols arrest accused of brutality as jailer
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
FBI searching Pence home as part of classified docs probe