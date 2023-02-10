Councilors interview Charlottesville City Council candidates behind closed doors
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Councilors met at City Hall Friday, February 10, to interview the six finalists for the open seat on Charlottesville City Council.
The meeting began at 1:45 p.m. and almost immediately moved into a closed session.
Councilors are expected to open the meeting back up to the public at 5 p.m., after they finished their interviews.
