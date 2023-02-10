Advertise With Us
Charlottesville police name Palmyra man as suspect in Harris Street shooting

Sign for Wicked Hits along Harris Street
Sign for Wicked Hits along Harris Street(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are searching for a Palmyra man wanted in connection with a recent shooting along Harris Street.

The Charlottesville Police Department announced Friday, February 10, that 40-year-old Demetrius Andre Brown is charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of school zone, felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, maliciously shoot at an occupied motor vehicle, and malicious wounding.

Photo of Demetrius Andre Brown provided by the Charlottesville Police Department
Photo of Demetrius Andre Brown provided by the Charlottesville Police Department(CPD)

The charges stem from a shooting Wednesday, Feb. 8. Police were called out to Wicked Hits around 12:30 a.m. for a reported disorder. However, the call quickly escalated into a shooting. A little later, police say a man arrived at UVA Medical Center for the treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

CPD is asking for your help with finding Brown.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Cundiff at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

RELATED: Charlottesville Police searching for leads in Harris Street shooting

