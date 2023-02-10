Charlottesville police name Palmyra man as suspect in Harris Street shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are searching for a Palmyra man wanted in connection with a recent shooting along Harris Street.

The Charlottesville Police Department announced Friday, February 10, that 40-year-old Demetrius Andre Brown is charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of school zone, felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, maliciously shoot at an occupied motor vehicle, and malicious wounding.

Photo of Demetrius Andre Brown provided by the Charlottesville Police Department (CPD)

The charges stem from a shooting Wednesday, Feb. 8. Police were called out to Wicked Hits around 12:30 a.m. for a reported disorder. However, the call quickly escalated into a shooting. A little later, police say a man arrived at UVA Medical Center for the treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

CPD is asking for your help with finding Brown.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Cundiff at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

