Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Senator Kaine supports officially ending war with Iraq

Senator Tim Kaine (FILE)
Senator Tim Kaine (FILE)(WVIR)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D) is looking to officially end the war with Iraq through some new legislation.

Sen. Kaine says this could help enhance the relationship the United States has with a sovereign, democratic Iraq.

The bill, which has bipartisan support, would repeal the 1991 and 2002 authorizations for use of military force in Iraq. It’s also part of an effort to prevent future threats.

“Here we are 10 years after the war has been over, at least 10 years, and now we’re working together with Iraq as a security partner, but they’re still a live war authorization against Iraq. It makes no sense,” he said.

The senator from Virginia says he wants to make things right with Iraq and putting an end to the decades’ old policy.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
The crash was Thursday night near the West Virginia/Virginia line, according to the Hardy...
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
“There’s really nice good people here who are just down on their luck,” Kara said.
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack

Latest News

(FILE)
Group to call on Albemarle School Board to approve collective bargaining for teachers, staff
The biggest indicator that you may have gotten Lyme disease is if the bite starts to look like...
Charlottesville group researching pediatric vaccine against Lyme disease
Sally Hudson (FILE)
Delegate Hudson arguing for more funds to go to Virginia’s schools
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA (FILE)
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA bringing outside third party to review criticism