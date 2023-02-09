State police investigating fatal crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Greene County.

VSP announced Thursday, February 9, that it responded to the 9000 block of Spotswood Trail shortly after 7a.m. The sheriff’s office reported that the crash involved pedestrians.

The Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted a little before 8 a.m. that all lanes were closed between Ice House Road and Maple Creek Road.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

