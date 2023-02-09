Advertise With Us
Mental health improvements win bipartisan support

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia House of Delegates and the Virginia Senate approved budget amendments Thursday afternoon, setting the stage for a stand-off over competing priorities.

But one area where there appears to be broad bipartisan support is improving Virginia’s behavioral health system.

“You know the Governor leaned in really hard on mental health,” said Sen. Steve Newman (R-Bedford Co.). “It’s an item that Republicans and Democrats are agreeing on.”

“This is certainly not an issue that should be partisan at all,” said Sen. Creigh Deeds (D-Charlottesville). “And it is reassuring to know that we can come together around some things.”

Both chambers will appoint budget negotiators.

Barring a stalemate on issues such as tax relief, lawmakers should approve a budget compromise before adjourning at the end of the month.

