Gusty Winds Thursday and Mild Late Week, Low End Shower Chance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Breezy Thursday, but still warm with more clouds and possible stray shower. Wind gusty out of the southwest, at 20-30+ mph, ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures top out well in the 60s, once again. Sun and clouds, but still mild Friday.

A cold front will settle off to our south Friday. Cooler temperatures, behind this front, for this Super Bowl weekend, but a return to more average temperatures for February. A storm is forecast to develop to our south and move across the Carolinas Saturday and into Sunday. We will continue to monitor this storm and its track. Forecast models have shifted farther north. This would set up a better opportunity for a chilly rain or wintry mix and some mountain - valley snow. Temperatures early Sunday morning, near or just below freezing, with the precipitation arriving. So potential early wintry mix and or snow, going over to chilly rain, but could end as some wintry precipitation. We will continue to monitor the model trends on this storm. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows low to mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, still warm, but breezy. Stray shower possible. Highs in the 60s. Lows 45-50.

Friday: Sun and clouds, mild. A shower chance, mainly south and east of Charlottesville. Highs lower to mid 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Saturday: Variable clouds and cooler. Highs upper 40s. Lows low 30s.

Sunday: Morning wintry mix and or snow, then chilly rain. Rain may end as mix or snow. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows low 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, AM showers. Mild. Highs upper 50s to lo 60s.

