Group to call on Albemarle School Board to approve collective bargaining for teachers, staff

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Teachers are calling on the Albemarle County School Board to approve collective bargaining during its meeting Thursday, February 9.

This follows Charlottesville City Schools supporting its teachers’ recent collective bargaining efforts.

Collective bargaining would give teachers and staff members a voice in their pay, benefits, and working conditions.

The county’s School Board unanimously voted against teachers’ resolution last year.

It will have 120 days to respond to any draft presented by Albemarle Education Association. The School Board will either approve it, deny it, or suggest changes.

