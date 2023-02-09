Advertise With Us
Crutchfield again named as one of the best places to work in Virginia

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Crutchfield is one of the best places to work in Virginia, according to Virginia Business Magazine.

This the fourth time the company has made the list.

“I’m not surprised, because we have a very unique culture at Crutchfield. We really care about our employees, we respect our employees, we do a tremendous amount for them,” Crutchfield Corporations CEO & Founder Bill Crutchfield said.

He says keeping his employees happy leads to mutual respect.

“We have a set of basic beliefs and the base - our basic beliefs - are centered around respect,” Crutchfield said. “We have a total of around 740 employees, probably 450 are here in the greater-Charlottesville area.”

Crutchfield Corporations started in 1974, and Crutchfield says he wants the company to feel like a family.

