Cloudy, breezy and mild

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our work and school day is getting off to a cloudy start. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures this afternoon. A gusty southerly wind will develop throughout the day. Conditions will begin to cool this weekend. An area of low pressure will form to our south late Saturday into Sunday. A mix of rain and snow will advance across the region. Not much accumulation is expected at this point. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & breezy, stray shower, High: around 70

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: upper 40s

Friday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Rain & snow showers, High: low 40s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: around 60...Low: low 50s

