Cloudy and Breezy, but Mild.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Despite cloudy coverage and breezy conditions, warm temperatures prevail for the day. While we could see a passing shower, most areas will remain dry for the day. Mild conditions continue tomorrow, but a cold front will bring chilly temperatures in Saturday and a chance for more showers and maybe a wintry mixing or snow on Sunday.
Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of passing showers. Highs around 70.
Tonight: Clouds decrease but gusts remain. Lows in the mid upper 40′s.
Friday: Sun and clouds and breezy. Highs in the lower 60′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40′s. Lows in the lower 30′s.
Sunday: Tracking showers and possibly wintry mixing and snow. Highs in the mid 40′s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid upper 50′s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50′s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy tracking showers. Highs around 60.
