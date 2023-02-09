Cloudy and Breezy, but Mild.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Despite cloudy coverage and breezy conditions, warm temperatures prevail for the day. While we could see a passing shower, most areas will remain dry for the day. Mild conditions continue tomorrow, but a cold front will bring chilly temperatures in Saturday and a chance for more showers and maybe a wintry mixing or snow on Sunday.

Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of passing showers. Highs around 70.

Tonight: Clouds decrease but gusts remain. Lows in the mid upper 40′s.

Friday: Sun and clouds and breezy. Highs in the lower 60′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40′s. Lows in the lower 30′s.

Sunday: Tracking showers and possibly wintry mixing and snow. Highs in the mid 40′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid upper 50′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50′s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy tracking showers. Highs around 60.

