Charlottesville group researching pediatric vaccine against Lyme disease

The biggest indicator that you may have gotten Lyme disease is if the bite starts to look like...
The biggest indicator that you may have gotten Lyme disease is if the bite starts to look like a target. (FILE)(WALB)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tick season is already upon us, and with it comes Lyme disease.

A Charlottesville research group is working on a pediatric vaccine that could keep the severe illness at bay.

“Currently, there is no vaccine available. So, putting a vaccine on the market for Lyme disease would actually provide parents and individuals with the ability to protect themselves in the future,” Grace Royster said.

Lyme disease is the most common vector-borne illness in the United States. People contract the disease from ticks.

“Virginia, as we know, is definitely a hotspot for Lyme disease,” Royster said.

Researchers are looking for children between the ages of 5 and 17 who haven’t had Lyme disease before to participate in a study.

“We’re comparing the Pfizer Lyme disease vaccine with a placebo,” Royster said.

It is a total of four shots that span over the course of two year..

“This is a phase three study, which means that it’s already gone through phase one and phase two,” Royster said. “Participants have already gotten the vaccine with positive safety results, so far, so they just need extra data to expand the database.”

