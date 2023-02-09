Charlottesville City Council, School Board discuss FY 2024 Budget

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council and the Charlottesville City School Board teamed up Wednesday evening to take a look at the school’s budget for fiscal year 2024. One of the main points of discussion was the increase in the number of students speaking English as their second language.

”We have a major increase in ESL students, so that is being addressed with hiring more teachers,” School Board Chair James Bryant said.

Part of the 2024 budget looks to fund three new English as a Second Language (ESL) teachers. This school system now has 646 ESL students, after welcoming 98 new ESL students in just the last year. It expects to add another 100 in the next year.

“We do expect that will happen over the course of the school year. And one of the things is we try to keep about a 1:30 ratio in terms of how we support our students with English as a Second Language,” Superintendent Dr. Royal Gurley explained.

CCS also plans to hire a graduation coach for Charlottesville High School.

“One of the things I would like to see that’s being addressed is making sure that when our students graduate, they graduate with not only a diploma but with a plan going forward -- to be prepared for the workforce, military, community college, or whatever else they decide to do in their careers,” Bryant said.

CCS’s move to acquire CATEC is not part of this fiscal year’s budget. That money will come out of the city’s Capital Improvement Program.

“Once the purchase is completed, I understand that you can do that the $5.3 [million] outright, which would come from the CIP -- or we could do it $757,000 per year for seven years,” City Manager Michael Rogers said.

Forty percent of new personal and real estate property taxes goes to CCS, which is estimated to be $4.2 million dollars in 2024. This money will be used to replace federal relief funding from the pandemic that’s no longer coming in.

“Now that we are sort of phasing away from the CARES funds, city council has been really gracious in giving us the funding that we need to ensure that all our students in the school system will be successful,” Bryant said.

The board has also begun with talks of collective bargaining, but says that would not impact the budget until 2025.

Charlottesville City Schools ESL Outlook (wvir)

