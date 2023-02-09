Charlottesville-area nonprofit donating medical equipment, supplies to rural neighbors

PALMYRA, Va. (WVIR) - All Blessings Flow is a nonprofit organization providing medical equipment and supplies to people in the greater-Charlottesville area.

“We had some elderly people in our congregation who were just on a fixed income and needed to equip their showers, maybe have a walker that was a little more updated and not quite as beat up,” Cunningham United Methodist Pastor Amy Grant said.

The nonprofit’s new outreach program aims to help more people.

“It takes care of community needs at their most basic level, the physical level, physical and emotional, all of it holistically is important,” the pastor said.

From crutches to wheelchairs, All Blessings Flow’s mobile trailer can get you the medical supplies you need.

“Specially in the rural counties, have the ability to just drop by and get this equipment,” Grant said.

“There’s a lot of people that are in need of medical equipment that don’t have the resources available, perhaps don’t have insurance that will pay for it,” volunteer John Mann said. “People have called All Blessings Flow and have requested equipment. And when that happens, they put it on the trailer and bring it here.”

Grant says people should not have to choose between their health and eating or staying warm.

“They can maybe get it, but then they’d have to give up something else that they need. Cut back on their food budget, cut back on their heating budget,” she said.

The outreach program has multiple locations set up every week.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.