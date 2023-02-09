Advertise With Us
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA bringing outside third party to review criticism

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA (FILE)
(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is hiring McGuireWoods law firm.

The firm will investigate recent allegations of animal and employee mistreatment at CASPCA.

The board says the investigation will take about three months.

