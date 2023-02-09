AHS principal opening up conversations with students to problem solve in the community

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Albemarle High School are taking action to hold their peers and administrators accountable. They’re hopeful conversations with their principal will lead to less conflict in and out of the schools.

“We want every one of our students to feel like this is their home,” AHS Principal Darah Bonham said. “It’s important for me to hear my students.”

Bonham is hosting monthly, 2-hour long meetings in his office with students of different backgrounds and inviting them to have conversations about their comfort within the school.

He says it was a joint idea from students and teachers to create this space of collaboration. It started with just a few clubs and it’s now slowly growing.

Destiny Edwards is a senior at AHS and a member of the Black Student Union.

“When there’s no action behind, it kind of means nothing,” Edwards said, “When students are continuously feeling unheard or misunderstood, or like there’s issues that aren’t being resolved, that’s what creates it, restlessness and that kind of divide, and then even sometimes turns to violence.”

Weining Ding is also a senior at AHS and the president of young Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders of Charlottesville.

“There’s been a lot of negative press about Albemarle recently,” Weining Ding said. “We’re looking to solve these issues by taking an active stance on it, and we’re not just going to wait for them to solve themselves.”

Despite the calls of violence and divide in the county, these kids say that does not reflect what is inside their school.

“There are 2000 people here, but there’s so many students that just feel disconnected,” Edwards said.

He says these meetings are one way of changing that and increasing student input.

“It’s like a really safe space,” Ding said. “People are really excited since nothing like this has ever happened before, and we’re really looking to start something new here at Albemarle.”

With students sharing what can be changed inside the school to improve how the school is perceived outside, Bonham says he needs these kids’ perspectives in order to spark change.

“Understanding the differences that exist with such a diverse student body that we have to begin with. It’s been an exciting way to get students back together to the table and really start some of that collaborative work,” Bonham said.

In the meetings students express their personal feelings so Bonham can try to empathize with their situation and see what the school is like from a student perspective.

Students share unique experiences, both good and bad, so administrators can get the full picture when it comes to being a teen today. Students also get to express their hardships and areas where they think improvement is necessary in their community and can hold administrators accountable to make a difference.

