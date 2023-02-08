Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Warm Wednesday. Late Week Mild with Small Shower Chances

Cooler Weekend and Watching Storminess South
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not as cold tonight, temperatures stay well above freezing in the 40s. Wednesday is the warmest day of this week, with highs topping out well in the 60s. The late week remains mild, with more clouds around and just a few showers. Very light amounts expected.

A cold front will settle off to our south later Friday. Cooler temperatures, behind this front, for this Super Bowl weekend, but a return to more average temperatures for February. A storm is forecast to develop to our south and move across the Carolinas Saturday and into early Sunday. We will continue to monitor this storm and its location. Right now, more clouds around and largely dry for us. If the storm would deviate farther northward, a better opportunity exists for a chilly rain or mix and some mountain - valley snow. Just something to watch at this time. Check back for updates,

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold with lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Clouds and sun, warmer. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, mild. Few passing light showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance, mainly south and east of Charlottesville. Highs lower 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Saturday: Variable clouds and cooler. Highs upper 40s. Lows low 30s. Possible night rain and or wintry mix.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, possible rain or wintry mix, especially south. Highs upper 40s. Lows low 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows upper 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs upper 50s to near 60.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
The crash was Thursday night near the West Virginia/Virginia line, according to the Hardy...
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash
“There’s really nice good people here who are just down on their luck,” Kara said.
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Spring-Like Weather
Even Warmer Soon
Spring-Like Weather
Josh Fitzpatrick's Storm Track Update
Warmer than Usual
Tracking Warmest Day and Next Rain