Warm Wednesday. Late Week Mild with Small Shower Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not as cold tonight, temperatures stay well above freezing in the 40s. Wednesday is the warmest day of this week, with highs topping out well in the 60s. The late week remains mild, with more clouds around and just a few showers. Very light amounts expected.

A cold front will settle off to our south later Friday. Cooler temperatures, behind this front, for this Super Bowl weekend, but a return to more average temperatures for February. A storm is forecast to develop to our south and move across the Carolinas Saturday and into early Sunday. We will continue to monitor this storm and its location. Right now, more clouds around and largely dry for us. If the storm would deviate farther northward, a better opportunity exists for a chilly rain or mix and some mountain - valley snow. Just something to watch at this time. Check back for updates,

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold with lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Clouds and sun, warmer. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, mild. Few passing light showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance, mainly south and east of Charlottesville. Highs lower 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Saturday: Variable clouds and cooler. Highs upper 40s. Lows low 30s. Possible night rain and or wintry mix.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, possible rain or wintry mix, especially south. Highs upper 40s. Lows low 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows upper 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs upper 50s to near 60.

