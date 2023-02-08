Virginia Senate Democrats reject 3 Youngkin appointees

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Senate Democrats have voted to reject several appointees of GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, including the state health commissioner.

The governor is calling the move “shameful.”

The chamber approved resolutions containing dozens of Youngkin appointees after the names of Health Commissioner Dr. Colin Greene, parole board member Steven Buck and education board member Suparna Dutta were stripped out.

Another Youngkin appointee to the University of Virginia Board of Visitors, Bert Ellis, survived an attempted removal. The resolutions now move to the GOP-controlled House, which could attempt to restore the appointees.

The three have already been serving in their roles.

