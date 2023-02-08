UVA Health makes breakthrough in identifying key-trigger for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Researchers are uncovering one cause of fatty liver disease.

Until now, it’s been a challenge understanding why the condition impacts younger people.

UVA scientists are saying wrinkles forming in a person’s nuclei could have a tie to diabetes and fatty liver disease. This is notable because treatments that target these wrinkles can help slow the disease down for patients of all ages.

“If they progress, it’s too late to catch it. We’re saying that if you can actually do the imaging and see the fatty liver, you can potentially use a new set of drugs that target the nucleus, and then reverse it all together,” Department of Pharmacology senior researcher Dr. Irina M. Bochkis said.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease typically affects people who drink little, it at all, especially older people and those with type 2 diabetes.

