Turning up the heat !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Plenty of clouds and comfortable temperatures for your morning commute. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. As forecasted, today is expected to be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s this afternoon. Low shower chances will be with us for the late week. As we go into the weekend conditions turn colder with rain and snow shower chances. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds and sun, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly, Low: low 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, breezy, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

Friday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, morning snow showers, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 40s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.