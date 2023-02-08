Advertise With Us
Report: Police chase reached 135 mph; suspect drove on wrong side of S.C. highway

Dashcam video from a viewer shows a driver going the wrong way Monday afternoon along Highway 31 in South Carolina.
By Kristin Nelson, Eric Richards and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Dashcam video showed a dangerous situation that unfolded on Highway 31 on Monday afternoon.

Allen Ramsey sent a video to WMBF News, showing a white car speeding past his wife’s car in the wrong direction along the highway.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” said Melinda Hayes-Ramsey.

WMBF News obtained the incident report connected to the case, and it reveals it all started with a call about a suspicious vehicle.

Dashcam video captured the high-speed chase on Robert Edge Parkway before it went onto Highway 31 (Source: Allen Ramsey)

A Horry County police officer was called Monday afternoon to the O’Reilly Auto Parts on Highway 9 because a car had been parked in a turn lane in front of the store for 20 minutes.

The officer arrived and found a white man sleeping in the car, according to the incident report.

“I then knocked on the window, which startled the driver, and he proceeded to put the car in drive and speed off towards Sea Mountain Hwy.,” according to the incident report.

The report shows there was a chase that reached 135 mph, and that the suspect passed oncoming traffic multiple times and nearly crashed into other cars.

Dashcam video showed a dangerous situation unfolding on Highway 31 on Monday afternoon. (Source: Allen Ramsey)

“I was just praying that the people behind us, who were on a curve, were bracing themselves and paying attention,” said Ramsey.

The suspect then drove to Robert Edge Parkway where the suspect drove up the exit ramp on Highway 31 and was driving southbound in the northbound lanes, the police report states. Ramsey, who was also in the area, captured part of that chase on his car’s dashcam as well.

The chase ended because the officer lost sight of the suspect’s car.

At this point, it’s not clear if the driver has been arrested in the case.

