No. 8 Virginia Slams No. 22 NC State 63-50

Gardner dunks on NC State
Gardner dunks on NC State(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:31 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - No. 8 Virginia led by as many as 20 points Tuesday night against NC State and never trailed in beating No. 22 NC State 63-50.

Jayden Gardner had a team-high 18 points. Reece Beekman added 15. Kadin Shedrick, who didn’t play at all in a loss to Virginia Tech had 10 points off the bench.

Virginia opened up a 16 point lead in the first half and led by 14 points at halftime. NC State got a team-high 19 points from Terquavion Smith, who leads the ACC in scoring average. Former Wahoo Casey Morsell made four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points.

Virginia held NC state 30 points below its season average. UVa improves to 10-3 in the ACC and plays host to Duke next on Saturday.

Team Notes

• No. 8 Virginia improved to 18-4, 10-3 ACC

• The win ended NC State’s two-game win streak in the series

• UVA has limited 38 consecutive ACC opponents to fewer than 70 points at John Paul Jones Arena

• UVA is 3-2 vs. ranked opponents in 2022-23

• Virginia is 11-1 at John Paul Jones Arena

• UVA is an ACC-leading 83-13 (.865) in league home games over the past 11 seasons. Duke is second at 81-15 (.844)

• UVA shot 13 of 25 in the first half and led 34-20

• The 20 first half points for NC State marked a season low

Series Notes

• Virginia is 69-85 all-time vs. NC State in the series that dates to 1912-13

• UVA is 42-25, including a 9-2 mark at John Paul Jones Arena, against NC State in Charlottesville

• Tony Bennett is 15-5 vs. NC State as head coach at Virginia

Player Notes

• Double Figure Scorers: Jayden Gardner (18), Reece Beekman (15), Kadin Shedrick (10)

• Gardner has led the Cavaliers in scoring in the each of the past four games

• Gardner reached double figures for the 116th time

• Gardner has a four-game double figure streak

• Beekman reached double figures for the 26th time

• Shedrick reached double figures for the 21st time

• Isaac McKneely has an 11-game 3-pointer streak

• McKneely has made 2+ 3-pointers in 12 games

• UVA started Clark, Beekman, Franklin, Gardner and Vander Plas for the seventh straight game

