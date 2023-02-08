Many voice concerns about speeding and roadways in ACPD & VDOT Town Hall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department held the second of three special town halls in collaboration with VDOT to answer questions on traffic in the county. The more than 30 people that showed up did not hold back when voicing their frustrations.

Most speakers raised concerns over reckless driving and speeding in the Belvedere area.

“What initiatives can you put in to address the speeding problems on Dunlora and Belvedere? Because it’s a big problem,” Nan Halperin said.

She said there isn’t enough being done about it - and came to the town hall looking for answers.

“You’ve not provided any kind of solution or initiative that indicates how we are going to change people’s behavior. It’s very dangerous and I see it every single day,” Halperin said.

A presentation on crash data since 2016 showed the total number of crashes in the county decreased in 2022 to1,916 while fatalities slightly increased to 17.

But people at the town hall seemed less interested in the past and more concerned with what VDOT will do in the future.

“Y’all have got to do your job and fix the problem that you created and quit depending on the police department. They are doing an excellent job,” one commenter directed toward VDOT.

Another speaker asked about lowering the speed limit on Belvedere Boulevard, but VDOT representative Troy Austin said that’s not always an effective solution.

“Simply changing the speed limit sign is not going to change driver behavior. It’s not gonna slow them down. There’s a process we go through,” Austin said.

One thing that is in the works to make traffic safer is a roundabout between John Warner Parkway and Rio Road.

“Does it eliminate crashes? No it doesn’t, but it reduces them and it drastically reduces the number of fatal and severe injury crashes,” Austin said.

The final of three town halls on this topic will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the North Garden Volunteer Fire Departmen.t

