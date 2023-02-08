Health & Wellness Center of Louisa operating at limited capacity while undergoing repairs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A ruptured pipe in a Louisa County Health Center is impacting hundreds of people and causing Central Virginia Health Services to see less patients due to the ongoing repair efforts.

“On December 27, we arrived to work that morning and found that the entire building was flooded,” CVHS Practice Manager Shelly Bunn said.

After the late December cold snap that saw many others affected by burst pipes, repairs are finally underway for the health center.

“We have been doing telehealth appointments, and now that we have this mobile unit in place, we’re able to see patients in person to a limited capacity,” Bunn said.

Because of the limited space in the trailer, for every two providers, only one patient can be seen every half hour.

“Now we’re having patients call from the parking lot, and then we’ll bring them in if they have paperwork, that type of thing,” Bunn said.

CVHS has also been offering remote psychiatric, dental, and behavioral health services, but for now, dental health is being stationed out of the health system’s Buckingham site.

Construction will go on for approximately 50 days before the health center can return to normal operations.

