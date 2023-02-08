Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Health & Wellness Center of Louisa operating at limited capacity while undergoing repairs

(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A ruptured pipe in a Louisa County Health Center is impacting hundreds of people and causing Central Virginia Health Services to see less patients due to the ongoing repair efforts.

“On December 27, we arrived to work that morning and found that the entire building was flooded,” CVHS Practice Manager Shelly Bunn said.

After the late December cold snap that saw many others affected by burst pipes, repairs are finally underway for the health center.

“We have been doing telehealth appointments, and now that we have this mobile unit in place, we’re able to see patients in person to a limited capacity,” Bunn said.

Because of the limited space in the trailer, for every two providers, only one patient can be seen every half hour.

“Now we’re having patients call from the parking lot, and then we’ll bring them in if they have paperwork, that type of thing,” Bunn said.

CVHS has also been offering remote psychiatric, dental, and behavioral health services, but for now, dental health is being stationed out of the health system’s Buckingham site.

Construction will go on for approximately 50 days before the health center can return to normal operations.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
The crash was Thursday night near the West Virginia/Virginia line, according to the Hardy...
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
“There’s really nice good people here who are just down on their luck,” Kara said.
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack

Latest News

Races at Foxfields (FILE)
2023 Foxfield Spring Races tickets available online
Albemarle County School Buses, parked in a lot.
Parents speak out, urging schools to help affected students as buses continue to arrive late
Outside of the Albemarle County office building.
Albemarle County office building experiencing power outage
Many voice concerns about speeding and roadways in ACPD & VDOT Town Hall
Many voice concerns about speeding and roadways in ACPD & VDOT Town Hall