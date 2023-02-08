Halfway Through the Work Week, and Conditions Look Great

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Expecting a mix of sun and clouds for the day with conditions clearing into the afternoon. With temperatures in the upper 60′s, it’s definitely the pick day of the week. Clouds will increase into the evening ahead of a wet weekend. Tracking showers and gusty winds Thursday, and the possibility of a wind advisory in upper elevations. Past that, could see stray showers throughout the weekend and maybe early morning snow on Sunday.

Today: Sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60′s.

Tonight: Clouds increasing. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Thursday: Cloudy with a few stray showers. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows around 50.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers that look to be mostly in the south east. Highs in the lower 60′s. Highs around 40.

Saturday: Expecting mostly cloudy conditions with a few showers and cooler temperatures. Highs in the upper 40′s.

Sunday: Tracking an early snow shower and mostly rain. Highs in the upper 40′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

