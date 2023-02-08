Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Halfway Through the Work Week, and Conditions Look Great

How Long Will it Last?
By Dominique Smith
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Expecting a mix of sun and clouds for the day with conditions clearing into the afternoon. With temperatures in the upper 60′s, it’s definitely the pick day of the week. Clouds will increase into the evening ahead of a wet weekend. Tracking showers and gusty winds Thursday, and the possibility of a wind advisory in upper elevations. Past that, could see stray showers throughout the weekend and maybe early morning snow on Sunday.

Today: Sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60′s.

Tonight: Clouds increasing. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Thursday: Cloudy with a few stray showers. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows around 50.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers that look to be mostly in the south east. Highs in the lower 60′s. Highs around 40.

Saturday: Expecting mostly cloudy conditions with a few showers and cooler temperatures. Highs in the upper 40′s.

Sunday: Tracking an early snow shower and mostly rain. Highs in the upper 40′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
The crash was Thursday night near the West Virginia/Virginia line, according to the Hardy...
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
“There’s really nice good people here who are just down on their luck,” Kara said.
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack

Latest News

NBC29 Weather
NBC29 Weather Noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Turning up the heat !
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
App graphic generic
Warm Wednesday. Late Week Mild with Small Shower Chances