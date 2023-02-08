Advertise With Us
Former Congressman Denver Riggleman working to combat political disinformation in new book

Ex-Republican congressman Denver Riggleman
Ex-Republican congressman Denver Riggleman
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former 5th District Congressman Denver Riggleman is working to combat political disinformation with his new book, ‘The Breach: The Untold Story of the Investigation into January 6th.’

“All of that stuff is something I had to face when I was running, and I think when you’re looking at those type of conspiracy theories that’s very damaging,” Riggleman said.

The ex-Republican was elected to Congress in 2018 and served one term, notably crossing the political aisle and backing Democrat Abigail Spanberger in the 2022 elections. Now, Riggleman is speaking out against conspiracy groups like Q-Anon and large social media groups.

“My biggest challenge is: when do you deplatform somebody or when you let them continue to talk? For me, I always aired on letting them talk because I actually want to see what they’re doing in an open environment,” Riggleman said.

Riggleman says he also has more announcements coming in the next few weeks.

