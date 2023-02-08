Advertise With Us
Charlottesville Police searching for leads in Harris Street shooting

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police are looking for a man they say shot someone on Harris Street early in the morning on Wednesday, February 8th. Police say the victim is currently at UVA Medical Center and will survive.

Officers responded to a call at Wicked Hits on Harris Street of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they realized there was an altercation that occurred between two individuals, resulting in one producing a firearm.

CPD says that this shooting was an isolated event and not an open threat to the community.

Detectives are still looking for the suspect, and urge anybody with information to call CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

