Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Albemarle County office building experiencing power outage

Outside of the Albemarle County office building.
Outside of the Albemarle County office building.(wvir)
By NBC29
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County office building on McIntire is currently experiencing a power outage due to work being conducted along McIntire Road. The issue has been reported and Dominion Energy is actively working to correct the disruption.

The building is closed, and operations are currently suspended until the power is restored.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
The crash was Thursday night near the West Virginia/Virginia line, according to the Hardy...
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
“There’s really nice good people here who are just down on their luck,” Kara said.
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack

Latest News

Many voice concerns about speeding and roadways in ACPD & VDOT Town Hall
Many voice concerns about speeding and roadways in ACPD & VDOT Town Hall
Virginia Senate Democrats reject 3 Youngkin appointees
Special Town Hall on traffic
Many voice concerns about speeding and roadways in ACPD & VDOT Town Hall
Bill to address sexual extortion advances
Del. Rob Bell’s bill addresses sexual extortion, adapting to modern technology