Albemarle County office building experiencing power outage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County office building on McIntire is currently experiencing a power outage due to work being conducted along McIntire Road. The issue has been reported and Dominion Energy is actively working to correct the disruption.

The building is closed, and operations are currently suspended until the power is restored.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.