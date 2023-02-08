2023 Foxfield Spring Races tickets available online

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tickets for the Foxfield Races are now available online.

Foxfield has added a ‘New Orange’ area, which will feature local vendors and additional parking space.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Camp Holiday Trails, a nonprofit in Charlottesville that provides camping experiences to children with medical years. Last year, Foxfield raised over $50,000.

“We want to make certain that people are feeling Foxfield is a welcoming environment where we support the community and welcome the community for a safe, fun, enjoyable race day experience,” Foxfield Executive Director Kelsey Cox said.

Tickets can be purchased through Foxfield’s website. The first of the 6 iconic races starts at 12:30 p.m. on April 29th.

