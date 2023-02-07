Sen. Mark Warner discusses what he wants to see from Biden’s State of the Union Address

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Senator Mark Warner (D) is emphasizing the Commonwealth’s goals and values going into the State of the Union Address.

He says lowering drug costs remains a priority for him, and he wants to hear from President Biden about it.

The inflation reduction act caps insulin at $35 per month for Medicare recipients, but he wants that cap to apply to everyone who needs insulin. Warner says this is in important part of tackling inflation as a whole.

“While the numbers are coming down, particularly things like the price of gasoline, inflation is still hurting an awful lot of Virginia families, and I want to hear some of his ideas on how we’re going to continue the challenges around inflation,” Warner said.

Warner says that looking forward, improving unemployment rates and security are also areas of focus he wants to work on with help from President Biden.

