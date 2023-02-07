Public weighs in on Charlottesville City Council candidates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Monday night Charlottesville City Council gave the public an opportunity to weigh in on who should be the next city councilor. Only five people gave their input.

Before the public had a chance to speak, each candidate had 8 minutes to make their pitch to council. “I want everybody to understand that the folks who are speaking to us tonight are people who have significant support on this council, and it’s not just the decision of one person,” Charlottesville Mayor Lloyd Snook said.

Leah Puryear, Alex Bryant, Kristin Szakos, Kathy Galvin, Natalie Oschrin, and Lisa Larson-Torres each had a few minutes to make their pitch. Their full comments can be watched here.

Each shared the experience he or she would bring to the table. All had similar concerns from zoning to affordable housing to safer streets.

Mark Kavit, one public commenter, said he preferred one of the two candidates who has already served on council.

“We only have two people that have previous experience on council, that really have a good understanding of how things work and what’s been going on in the city,” Kavit said.

While another commenter, Barbara Myer, said she would prefer to have Lisa Larson-Torres who currently serves on the Charlottesville School Board.

”It would be very interesting to see 10 months of someone working both for the school board and for city council. I really don’t want either of the city councilors we have already had to be appointed,” Myer said.

Some did not specify who they thought was best, but instead focused on what qualities they think are important.

“I hope that the council coming on board will continue to do the affordable housing work that the city has started,” Alexis Cooper said.

Community activist Don Gathers said he wished the public had more say in the selection process.

“The community, the citizens have been locked down and have not had a true opportunity to have their voices heard,” Gathers said.

Council will hold individual interviews with the candidates this Friday, February 9. It is expected to announce a decision at the council meeting on February 21.

