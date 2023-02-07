Advertise With Us
Mostly cloudy and cool

Warmer mid-week
By David Rogers
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A northerly wind is delivering a frosty start to our day. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and above normal temperatures. A southwest wind is expected to warm conditions into the 60s by Wednesday. A slow moving cold front will bring showers to the area Thursday, with periods of rain Friday. Some showers will linger into early Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & breezy, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Early showers, clearing, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: around 40

