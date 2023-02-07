Advertise With Us
Even Warmer Soon

Passing Shower Late Week
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mid to high level clouds on this Tuesday with some hazy breaks of sun. Still mild for this time of year. Not as cold overnight. Even warmer ahead on Wednesday!

Remaining above freezing overnight. Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week. Tracking a weak weather system due in on Thursday with a passing shower. Not expecting much rainfall. Basically, enough to dampen the ground.

Most areas will be dry Friday. Some showers mainly south and east of the region.

Still mild until the weekend.

Tuesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy, hazy, mild with a southwest wind. Highs in the 50s.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, not as cold with lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Becoming partly sunny. Highs in the warmer 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers around. Not a washout. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance, mainly south and east of Charlottesville. Highs lower 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Saturday and Sunday: Cooler with a blend of clouds and sun. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs near 60 degrees.

