Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

BEACON Project to open fully-equipped, shared-use commercial kitchen in Charlottesville

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In Charlottesville, a commercial kitchen that will be open to the public is in the works.

The BEACON Project will be a fully-equipped, shared-use kitchen. Its goal is expand economic opportunities in the Charlottesville food economy for the Black community.

“This would be a place where up to 70 food businesses can be supported. If you’ve got a product that you want to get to market, or that you’re already producing, but now you want to scale that product up, our goal is to be able to help you with that,” CEO and Co-Founder of New Hill Yolunda Harrell said.

The project will cost $2.3 million, and the bulk of the funding is coming from state grants, fundraising, and city support.

“This is like one of those things that really can seed opportunity for not only business growth, but for job growth,” Harrell said.

While New Hill waits for all of its permits to go through, it has a temporary pilot kitchen available.

“We have also a pilot kitchen that we have in place that again, helps businesses to get started while we’re waiting for the bigger space that will offer them all the pieces that they need,” Harrell said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was Thursday night near the West Virginia/Virginia line, according to the Hardy...
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
“There’s really nice good people here who are just down on their luck,” Kara said.
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others

Latest News

Bill to address sexual extortion advances
Del. Rob Bell’s bill addresses sexual extortion, adapting to modern technology
Mark Warner
Sen. Mark Warner discusses what he wants to see from Biden’s State of the Union Address
100+ Women Who Care donates to Bennett’s Village
100+ Women Who Care donates to Bennett’s Village
(FILE)
UVA and VDOC partner to prepare incarcerated learners for post-release